Still, she acknowledges that the fight is far from over.



"In spite of the law, it’s still very hard for many transgender women to leave prostitution. They’ve grown up with so much violence that many of them find it hard to believe that there is a world for them beyond that," Mercado said.



But even with all of the challenges that transgender communities face in Latin America, Romina Pereyra, a lesbian activist who supports the transgender rights movement, believes that strength can arise from the fear that trans communities face daily.



"One of our leaders used to say that revolution arises from all the love that was denied to us, and all the love that surrounded us," Pereyra told Refinery29. "Many of us were denied love, were treated with hate, but that hate brought us together to support each other and build our community. That hate helped us find sisters and brothers facing the same struggles, and that’s the most extraordinary thing of being a gender activist."