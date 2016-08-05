Snapchat has unveiled two Frank Ocean filters in advance of the reclusive R&B star's new album, Boys Don't Cry, which is due to drop today.
The album still hadn't been released at midday (UK time) and the people at Snapchat seem to be sharing our pain. It's been four years since the monumental Channel Orange came out.
Frustrated Frank Ocean fans in selected countries can use the filters to tell others how bored they are of waiting for the album, or to commiserate others. One shows a skeleton alongside the very understandable quip: “Waiting for Frank Ocean’s music like".
The other filter is in the style of the Mac’s TextEdit window – which Frank Ocean has used to share statements before – and the words: "Dear Frank Ocean..."
Frank Ocean snap chat filters are savage pic.twitter.com/b1FjWYCN26— the lyfe (@OOTLYFE) August 5, 2016
Earlier this week, the New York Times said the album would be released on Friday the 5th of August. While we're bored of watching the mysterious livestream on Ocean's website, the day is young so we haven't given up hope just yet...
Follow us on Facebook to watch us discussing Boy's Don't Cry – the album itself (hopefully) and the build up – at 5pm today on Facebook Live.
