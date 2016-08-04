The shortlist for this year’s Mercury Prize has been announced and David Bowie’s final studio album, Blackstar, made the cut.
The album, Bowie’s 25th, was released on his 69th birthday on the 8th of January, just two days before he died from liver cancer. It received positive reviews from critics and commercial success, staying at number one in the UK chart for three weeks.
The album's co-producer Tony Visconti described it as Bowie's intended swan song and a "parting gift" for his fans before his death, The Telegraph reported. It even opens with the line: "Look up here, I'm in Heaven!"
Also nominated for the £25,000 prize are two grime artists – Skepta for Konnichiwa and Kano for Made In The Manor.
Radiohead are nominated for a record fifth time for A Moon Shaped Pool and UK artists Laura Mvula and The 1975 also made the shortlist.
The shortlist was chosen by a judging panel that included former winner Jarvis Cocker, Radio 1's Annie Mac, pop producer Naughty Boy and singer Jessie Ware, reported the BBC.
Six albums will make the final shortlist on the 15th of September, the night of the awards, and the winner will be chosen by the public.
Here’s the shortlist in full:
Anohni – Hoplessness
Bat For Lashes – The Bride
David Bowie – Blackstar
Jamie Woon – Making Time
Kano – Made In The Manor
Laura Mvula – The Dreaming Room
Michael Kiwanuka – Love and Hate
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Savages – Adore Life
Skepta – Konnichiwa
The 1975 – I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it
The Comet Is Coming – Channel The Spirits
