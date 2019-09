Nevertheless, Lovelyz will feature on calendars that will hang in military barracks next year, in a move that echoes the way those same spots were once plastered with posters of pin-ups during WWII.The band will also get a talk show on a military TV channel to push their anti-smoking agenda and soldiers who manage to quit will be invited on for a chat.For the lucky soldiers at the army's Nonsan training centre, Lovelyz will even act as personal counsellors, according to the Allkpop website . And the band will put on a special end-of-year show for the unit with the most soldiers who manage to quit smoking.The number of men who smoke in South Korea is among the highest in the world, according to the OECD , and the South Korean defence ministry says around 40% of soldiers smoke. Many smoke more often after joining the military, the BBC reported.The South Korean government previously tried to reduce smoking among its soldiers by offering cash prizes and leisure equipment. The jury is out as to whether a pop band will be the motivation they need.