As if awkward Tinder dates and the pressure to be perfectly groomed 24/7 weren’t bad enough, new research says your single lifestyle could be costing you nearly £6,000 per year.
Britons save an average of £5,772 each year when they’re in a relationship, with single people spending most of their money on nights out and socialising, takeaways and restaurant food, clothes and groceries, according to discount website Voucher Codes Pro.
Those in a relationship, by contrast, said their biggest expenses were home furnishings, groceries, takeaways, presents and holidays. That explains why those annoying couples on Facebook always seem to be lounging around on a far-flung beach.
In total, single people claimed to spend £150 disposable income each week, while those in a relationship said they spend just £39.
A large portion of a singleton’s weekly budget is blown on alcohol, according to the research: £45 on average, compared to just £17 for those in a relationship. (Maybe they're sharing a bottle to try and hold their relationship together.)
There are various reasons why single people spent more money than those in a relationship, but 62% of respondents said it was due to going out more, 24% said those in a relationship can "try less", and the remaining 14% said it was because those in a relationship can split everything.
The research questioned 2,125 Britons aged 18-30, around half of whom were in a relationship and had been for at least two years, and the other half were single.
One 32-year-old man, who has been single for nearly four months, said the findings sound about right, telling Refinery29: “Being single, especially living alone leaves you pretty skint." His biggest expenses are clothes and nights out, but he "can't remember" the last time he did groceries.
There's a silver lining to single life when it comes to finances though, he said, as there's less pressure to go on holidays and have dinner out with your other half.
A 25-year-old woman, who has been in a relationship for five and a half years, said she spends less money than she would if she was single. "I went out on weekends way more when I was single, and it's so easy to spend £8 per drink, whereas in a relationship you don't do that so often."
Having bought a flat with her boyfriend, she also saves money that would have otherwise gone on rent. However, this means she feels less bad about spending more in other areas: "I probably wouldn't go for so many nice dinners, holidays or buy homeware if I was single."
But being loved up doesn’t always leave you with extra cash in your pocket. One 24-year-old, whose other half lives abroad, said her relationship is costing her £300 on travel this month alone.
So while this isn't great news if you're single, at least your money can go towards cocktails rather than a Ryanair economy seat!
