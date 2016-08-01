Debbonaire said that some refugees are hailing from cultures where “gender inequality is an extreme struggle” , but she added the move would also benefit males already in the UK.



"All men need this education, our indigenous population is not a haven of gender equality and you could have a situation where boys who have settled, just arrived, or been born here, would all get the same information on how they should interact with women."



One British woman, who has volunteered in the refugee camp in Calais and Dunkirk, France, told Refinery29 that while she didn't experience any "malicious" sexism, male refugees' attitudes towards female volunteers were outdated in other ways.



"As soon as they saw me, a woman, with a saw and an electric drill, they ran to my aid. Offering to do the drilling, sawing, lifting, helping as much as they could. They said 'please, allow me.' To them it was chivalry, and definitely a shock to see a woman manual work.



"In the camps, traditional gender roles are very much at play. Women are rarely out 'in public', preferring to stay in the tents, huts, or women-only centres, while the men are outside, in groups."



She added that because there are a lot more men in the camps, because they often travel ahead of their wives, sisters and children, many appeared to have a "man as protector" mentality.



"There are some very antiquated ideas in the camps, with the older men particularly making comments and jokes. However, it’s never intended as malicious, it’s just a different culture, so education into our way of living – equally – is necessary."