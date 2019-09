You Can Get Amazing Skin By Doing This In The Bedroom

There were no real rules to my sex-periment: I could achieve orgasm by any means necessary. That means with a partner or on my own, with my hand or with a vibrator, in my bed or in my shower. (Wait, did this just turn into a Dr. Seuss story ?) I could have as many orgasms a day as I wanted, but I had to have at least one. I know, try not to feel too sorry for me.When I told my partner (whom I will call Jake) about my intentions, his eyes lit up like those of a kid who had just caught a Zubat in Pokémon Go. There was no getting out now. As he reminded me, "You have to do it for science." After every session, once we'd caught our breaths, I'd sit up and look him in the eye. "AM I GLOWING?!" I'd yell in his face. He'd roll his eyes, and I'd scurry off to the bathroom to check myself out. Yes, I was glowing — but the effect wasn't as long-lasting as I had hoped it would be. No matter — we still had weeks to go.Achieving orgasm during every sex session sounds like a dream, and it was at first. Jake became a crazy-attentive lover — more so than he already was. Since he knew orgasm had to be on the menu for me, he made sure to listen to my needs. "How shitty will it make me feel to know you had to finish yourself off?" he said. But, damn, sometimes a girl would rather just get up and eat eggs on a Sunday than try for The Big O.When Jake wasn't around, I got into the habit of using my Liv before bed to unwind. I masturbate regularly, but there was something really nice about setting aside some time each night to take care of myself. It was during week three when I really started to see results. The zits on my chin seemed to be retreating ever so slightly, and my complexion was definitely brighter. And, while I was out to breakfast with a friend who works in PR, she asked if I'd done anything to my skin recently. "You're glowing!" she told me. If only she knew.It makes sense, Garrison points out, that masturbation is slightly more beneficial for the skin than sex with a partner — especially for women. "You tend to be a little more relaxed when you masturbate," he says.