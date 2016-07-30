Dancing as the headline act at strip clubs can be a lucrative gig for women in adult entertainment: "Feature dancing is a big part of porn stars’ careers now, because they don’t get paid as much as they used to six, seven years ago because there’s an influx of girls," Ali's publicist Lainie Speiser tells us. Ali's career in feature dancing, however, recently hit a snag. Several of her August bookings were cancelled by Florida clubs out of fear of backlash for featuring a Muslim performer in the wake of the Pulse nightclub attack, which killed 49 in Orlando, Florida, in June and was carried out by a Muslim shooter.



"[A representative of the booking company] told me the clubs were worried about getting death threats," Speiser says. "He went as far to say that he was thinking of taking her off the website, even, because he was worried so much about the flak." She says that, as a result, Ali can't afford Speiser's services for now, but Speiser is optimistic: "We’re still in touch, and I’ve still hooked her up with interviews and stuff like that, because I know once she’s got her feet back on the ground financially, we’ll be working together again."



And while Ali believes there is more she can do in adult entertainment, she also has her sights set on life beyond it. "The porn industry, the companionship industry, or the dancing industry for me is a stepping stone to get in, do the dirt, make your fame, and then get out and go on to something bigger and better," she says. "I want to open up my own beauty bar, with my own beauty app... I’ve learned over the time that I’m better off working for myself. I am an entrepreneur."



And she is proud of the work she's done along the way. "It’s okay to be conservative and still have a sexual side, and I wanted to show that on camera," she says. "You being covered and you being a housewife or a house mum, you can still be okay to have an orgasm, being able to masturbate, being able to be horny — being able to seduce."