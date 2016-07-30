It's been too long since Kim Kardashian (of House West, Breaker of Bad Blood, and Mother of Snapchat) has starred in one of Kanye West's music videos. Her wax figure had a moment in "Famous," but she hasn't appeared in person since Yeezus.
Ye's latest video, for (the fixed version of) "Wolves," features Kim more prominently than we've seen since they were making out on a motorcycle for "Bound 2." And her latest role is charged with just as much artistic meaning as when she rode the back of that hog.
"Wolves" is a song about dismal desperation. It's a Catholic confession against the hazy backdrop of a nightclub. In the song, Kanye is reimagining the Christian origin story, casting Kim as his "Virgin" Mary. "I said, 'Baby what if you was clubbin', thuggin', hustlin' before you met your husband?'" Kanye asks. "Then I said, 'What if Mary was in the club / 'Fore she met Joseph, around hella thugs?"
The video also features some other notable guest stars, including Sia and Vic Mensa (who are also featured on the track). Kylie Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls, and others make guest appearances as well.
