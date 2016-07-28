This Blackhead-Removal Video Is The Best & Grossest Thing You'll Watch Today

There are two types of people in the world: those who would rather jam a blackhead-removal tool in their eye than watch someone get their pores unclogged, and those who worship at the altar of Dr. Pimple Popper. If you fall into the second camp, have we got a treat for you. (Warning: This is really not for the squeamish — or anyone currently eating.)
In the video below, which is going viral on Facebook, an aesthetician uses an extraction tool to remove blackheads with total precision. Seriously, it's crazy-satisfying. You can't really tell which area is being worked on — it's that close — but you can see how the metal tool is gently pressed around the clogged pore, then lifted up, taking the sebum along with it. There's no dragging, pulling, or rough pressing, which will always make things worse. It's important to keep in mind that when it comes to extractions, it's always best to let a pro handle the job.
