Jay Z Is An Instagram Husband For Beyoncé & The Internet Is Living For It

In today's daily reminder that the internet is a fickle beast, we have a picture of Beyoncé and Jay Z that has been deemed #relationshipgoals, which is a far cry from the public's view of the rapper when Lemonade premiered.
It seems that Jay is officially back in The Beyhive's good graces.
I have a few theories as to why this particular picture was all they needed to forgive Jay. First of all, it might the best picture the pair has taken, because it's so normal. Second, it doubles as a mirror selfie of Jay, who appears to being doing a subtle booty pop. And third, it officially proves that Jay is a dedicated Instagram husband. I mean, look at that technique.
Beyoncé initially shared the picture in the "My Life" section of her website, along with other pictures from her European vacation.
The internet reactions are really something.
When you ask bae to take a fit pic for you pic.twitter.com/pkyDPsi5XZ— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) July 26, 2016
When your man is your biggest fan.#Beyonce #JayZ pic.twitter.com/9dLCnyXi9U— ®Melanin Navy ツ (@likeitsmylast0) July 26, 2016
You know what I just realized? Beyoncé doesn't make Jay Z take these pictures. Jay Z makes Beyoncé take em. pic.twitter.com/bnzafUWCfZ— DK Uzoukwu (@DKuzLA) July 26, 2016
Jay Z: You ready B?— Kryptonite (@DecepSin) July 26, 2016
Beyoncé: Who run the world? pic.twitter.com/wMTCVz3zAU
@HolyTrinFacts @DizzyBlanco I can't pic.twitter.com/J0k5nKlHge— Imma Got Damn Legacy (@KimergencyBee) July 27, 2016
If you're worried that Jay has been in the dog house, and taking pictures of Bey is part of his punishment — don't be. He seems to be enjoying himself just fine. He simply knows how to keep the Queen happy.
