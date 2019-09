The researchers concluded that people with the MC1R gene are at a greater risk of having skin cancer, because it might facilitate the cancer's growth. The fact that this gene is also linked to red hair, fair skin, and freckles only further validates what we already knew about who's more likely to get skin cancer.Related: The (Surprising) First Thing You Should Do When You Get A Sunburn One thing to keep in mind is that blondes and brunettes can carry this gene, too — it's just that redheads tend to carry two variants of it. At any rate, it's important to check your skin regularly for any changes , talk to your doctor if you notice something, and protect yourself from the sun year-round, regardless of your hair colour.Related: Are There *Really* Health Benefits To Sunbathing?