Marilyn Monroe is nothing if not an enduring icon. Now, we're all being granted a little more insight into the woman that exists outside of the legend. In Vanity Fair's exclusive new clip, the blonde bombshell can be seen chatting with guests at her wedding reception, working her angles in a photoshoot, and stealing a kiss from her newfound (and third) husband, playwright Arthur Miller.
The 16mm footage was shot by Monroe friend, collaborator, and fashion photographer Milton H. Greene in 1956 and is set to be shown, along with other videos of the star's life, in the Morrison Hotel Gallery at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood, California.
"They often spent time together," Timothy White, co-owner of the Morrison reported, "and she often ran to Milton to and his family as an escape from the pressures of Hollywood."
White also notes that it's incredible to see such an infamous figure "let her guard down" and allow "Milton to film her most playful, private, and important moments."
Some home-movie-style footage of a celeb might not be such a big deal today in the age of Twitter and Instagram, but to be able to peek behind the curtain of an Old Hollywood star's life, especially when it's Marilyn Monroe, is pretty amazing.
Check out the video, below, if you want a look at "something we've never before seen...but always wanted to."
