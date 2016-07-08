Is Calvin Harris' New Song About Taylor Swift Cheating?

It seems like a curious time for Calvin Harris to be releasing a breakup anthem. It's been just over a month since he and Taylor Swift called time on their yearlong relationship. Then there's Swift's new high-profile romantic rebound with Tom Hiddleston. So has it all become fodder for Harris' latest beats, or nah?
The DJ just dropped his collaboration with singer John Newman, "Olé!" Despite the name, the track is about trying to say goodbye to a lover who has been getting some action on the side. She's got a boyfriend, he's feeling lovelorn and ignored, and everyone listening is wondering if this all some major Hiddleswift shade. Is Tom the sidepiece?
Sources tell Us Weekly that he's not. Harris reportedly recorded the song months ago, which makes it unlikely that he was predicting the Hiddleswift hysteria that would one day follow.
“People are just making assumptions to get attention for a song,” a source close to Swift told the magazine. “There’s no way it could be about Tom.”
My new single Olé is out now! Check it out!!@iTunes - https://t.co/VDRnfPPUXP pic.twitter.com/Pu1TBIPN4A— John Newman (@JohnNewmanMusic) July 8, 2016
The single is now on iTunes, so you can listen and make your own assumptions. A juicy rumour never hurt record sales, right?
