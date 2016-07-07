You travel abroad to see the sights, get a break from your regular routine, and perhaps...get cozy with a local. Well, that's the thinking behind Tinder Plus' Passport tool, which lets Tinder subscribers swipe on users in cities around the world before heading there on vacation. Today, the app released the most-swiped Passport destinations around the world.
London, Paris, and New York round out the top three, while Barcelona, L.A., Dublin, and Rome make the top 15. Bali, Toronto, and Rio have seen a boost in users as of late, with the latter likely occurring ahead of August's Summer Olympics. Other top spots where vacationers are swiping: Berlin; Moscow; Stockholm; Sydney; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Melbourne, Australia; and Auckland, New Zealand.
The Passport option, which launched last year, is currently only available to Tinder's paying subscribers, whose monthly costs tend to fall between £3.99 and £14.99 (Tinder regularly tests different price points). The perks of paying: You get unlimited swipes and, most importantly for vacation-goers, unlimited access to what the app calls "Pin Drops." You can drop a pin in any city on the app's map to see those locals show up in your feed, which gives you a chance to screen for dates ahead of trips.
You can, of course, use Passport for purposes beyond finding a local, er, friend, such as asking for advice on places to visit or spots you should avoid at all costs. However, we can't promise that your request for a restaurant recommendation won't be accompanied by an ask for a date on the other end.
