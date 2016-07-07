Sarah Silverman Nearly Died Of A Freak Disease, Read The Details

Sarah Silverman very nearly died of a freak case of epiglottitis, she said in a post on her Facebook earlier Wednesday.
“I was in the ICU all of last week and I am insanely lucky to be alive,” the comedian wrote. “Don't even know why I went to the doctor, it was just a sore throat. But I had a freak case of epiglottitis.”
Epiglottitis is a condition in which the epiglottis swells and blocks the flow of air into the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Silverman thanked the doctors and nurses before revealing that three people close to her have died recently. “It's a strange dichotomy between, ‘Why me?’ and the other, ‘Why me?’” she wrote.
Though she couldn’t be put fully under, the doctors successfully operated and saved her life. She wrote about the harrowing details, including the hand restraints that they used to ensure she wouldn’t pull out the feeding tube.
But there were lighter moments as well.
“I couldn't speak for a while and I don't remember a lot of my ‘lucid’ time, but Amy (the Zvi) told me I stopped a nurse - like it was an emergency - furiously wrote down a note and gave it to her,” Silverman wrote. “When she looked at it, it just said, ‘Do you live with your mother?’ next to a drawing of a penis.”

