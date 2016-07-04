Kim Kardashian has taken to Snapchat to shoot down rumours she was photoshopped in the video for Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $."
The star posted a bird's-eye view of the playback video with a message letting everyone know that her curves in the sexy video were definitely not the result of Photoshop, but 100% Kim Kardashian. She posted a behind-the-scenes video from the "M.I.L.F. $" shoot on her Snapchat, along with the caption, “FuckYoPhotoShop #CorsetLife.” She's dressed in acid-wash booty shorts and tight, white “Got Milf?” tee, which shows off the mom of two’s figure in the video.
Why the snap? Because after the video dropped and Kardashian shared an image of herself in a tweet, the internet decided to dissect her body and looks.
Got Milf? @Fergie #MilfMoney https://t.co/4F8RZ5nfsQ pic.twitter.com/xKT1pCSFmZ— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2016
@KimKardashian photoshop is everything in your life alright? lmao— gabriel (@electrasestra) July 1, 2016
It's been almost 10 years since Fergie's debut album as a solo artist, The Dutchess, which spawned earworms like "Fergalicious" and other hits like "Glamorous" and "Clumsy." "M.I.L.F. $" is the first single from Fergie's sophomore project, Double Dutchess. The video also stars Chrissy Teigen and Ciara.
