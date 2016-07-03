Serena Williams On Why She Smashed Her Racquet At Wimbledon

Serena Williams may have defeated fellow American Christina McHale in the second round at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships on Friday, but that doesn't mean it was a breeze.
During the match, just after losing an opening set tie-breaker, Williams hammered her racket into the court five times before tossing it backwards. The racket slid backwards, landing in the lap of a cameraman.
"I was just really angry," Williams told The Guardian after the match. "I had a lot of chances. [McHale] got really lucky on some shots. She just was playing great. I was a little disappointed in myself at that point."
Williams added that she was "in warrior mode."
You can see the outburst in the vine, below:
After her outburst, Williams returned to the court to win the match and advance to the third round. She also signed the damaged racket and gave it to a fan.
“I’ve cracked a number of rackets throughout my career. I’ve gotten fined a number of times for cracking rackets,” Williams admitted after the game.
This time will be no different: Tournament officials fined her $10,000 (£7,500) for smashing and flinging the racket, reports The Washington Post.
She joked after the match, "I don’t want to go too long without cracking a racket. You know, I’m on track. I try to crack a certain amount a year. I’m a little behind this year, so it was good.”
