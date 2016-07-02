Katy Perry Just Hit A Major Twitter Milestone

Katy Perry, if you didn't already know, is the queen of Twitter. She is the most-followed person in the world on the 140-character (ish) social network. And today, she just reached a milestone for herself, and for Twitter in general: She hit 90 million followers.
Fittingly, Twitter celebrated her accomplishment with a tweet.
It's party time, @katyperry! With 90 million on the guest list, we're gonna need a really big dance floor. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TiuHfZllPW— Twitter (@twitter) July 1, 2016
Perry has a healthy lead over the next two most-followed personalities on Twitter — her contemporaries Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. Bieber has 83.8 million followers (at the time this post was written), while Swift is slightly further behind with 79 million. Interestingly, Perry didn't secure her lead by joining incredibly early on. Twitter was founded in 2006; Katy Perry joined in February of 2009, and Bieber started using it a month later. Swift started using Twitter slightly earlier, in December 2008.
Perry's most retweeted tweet hails all the way back from 2012:
IF ONE DIRECTION DOESN'T PERFORM ON THE VMA'S I AM GONNA JUMP OFF THIS LEDGE— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 6, 2012
Preach.
Congratulations on the milestone, Katy Perry! Now we'll go back to pretending our own (mumble mumble) follower count is something to be proud of.
