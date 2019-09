This Dad Hilariously Trolled His Daughter's Selfies

Of all the ways that parents find to discipline their children — grounding them, making them do the washing up, giving them the silent treatment — public mockery might be the worst. That's how one dad chose to punish his daughter after she refused to stop posting provocative selfies on Instagram.Chris "Burr" Martin, a comedian and radio host based in Washington took selfies that mimicked his daughter's poses. He placed them in a side-by-side frame and posted them on his Instagram . It's easy to see why the photos quickly went viral.For anyone who has ever dealt with an embarrassing parent, the images are hilariously relatable, if not more embarrassing than the norm.