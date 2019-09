Although most people agree that Johnson is likely to be the next Prime Minister, political commentators have previously speculated that continuity could win out , meaning the party could vote for someone who is more like Cameron. The thinking behind this is that a party grows to look like its leader, rather like dogs grow to look like their owners. A Cameron-ish party would be expected to vote for a more Cameron-ish leader than Johnson, perhaps May or Osborne.According to various news outlets, the primary concern of many MPs at the moment is simply to keep Johnson out. This could also work in May’s favour, as the ‘ Anyone But Boris’ campaign (that's the MPs who are looking for someone else to be PM) might support her simply because she is the most feasible alternative.As the most high profile candidate, Johnson’s also getting particularly bad press. Business Minister Anna Soubry said on Sunday that he only backed Brexit because of his ambition “to be Prime Minister”, and journalists have fact-checked and ripped apart an article he wrote for The Telegraph, branding it full of “ lies, half truths, omissions and magical thinking ” (see this article on Quartz for more on that).Initially, Cameron said he wanted the new leader to be in place by the Conservative Party Conference in early October. The Telegraph reported on Sunday that some senior Tory MPs were concerned that this didn’t allow enough time and put him under pressure to stay on longer as Prime Minister. According to the Guardian, a short election usually favours the frontrunner — in this case Johnson — as it prevents other, less well-know candidates from establishing themselves.But far from heeding the request for more time, the 1922 Committee yesterday announced a 10 week deadline for appointing a new leader. As aforementioned, nominations are expected to close on Thursday the 30th of June, and a new leader will probably be in place by the 2nd of September.A Senior 1922 Committee member told a journalist from the Sun : “The process is designed to be as swift as possible without looking panicky.”