In this personal essay, Katherine Heigl shares her excitement about becoming pregnant for the first time and giving her daughters a new sibling. This post also appears on the actress' blog, Those Heavenly Days.
Sooooo….the Kelley family received some very exciting news recently, and I’ve been dying to share it with you all. We are expecting a third addition to our tribe! It was totally unexpected but thrilling nonetheless. Naleigh and Adelaide are over the moon and cannot wait to spoil their new sibling rotten, and of course, Josh and I are full of high hopes and bubbling anticipation.
The whole pregnancy thing is new to me, but the thrill of having a baby is not. We’ve known for a while that we wanted to add to our family, and frankly didn’t really care how we chose to do that. We were considering adoption again, fostering, or pregnancy if possible. Seeing as I have never been pregnant, and as my Ob/Gyn reminded me last year, I’m of advanced maternal age, I wasn’t sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us. Turns out it was very much in the cards!
I can’t wait to share my pregnancy experience with you on Those Heavenly Days and hopefully get some advice from all you experienced gestaters (yes, I made that word up). I’ve learned so much already and know there’s even more to learn as this baby grows. I’ve found some great tricks to combat pregnancy indigestion, apps that have not only kept me informed on the development of our baby but have offered reassurance and relief when I’m feeling nervous or afraid, and great blogs and books on healthy pregnancy nutrition.
This is truly an amazingly blessed time, waiting for the child you’ve been dreaming of to make their appearance. Though I’ve never been a particularly patient person, my experience of waiting for Naleigh taught me a lot in that department. So I will wait and eagerly anticipate, hopefully with grace, gratitude, and a good attitude (ummm pregnancy hormones are real, people). Maybe this time the waiting won’t be so hard because I’ll have all of you to share the laughter, tears, and joys of my experience with. So, stay tuned…XOXO, KT
