In the cutthroat world of Game of Thrones, the moment someone crosses you, you start plotting your revenge. Now, thanks to a new app, getting revenge in the real world is easier than ever before.
The app is called Spoiled.io, and rather than maiming your mortal enemy, it sends them GoT spoiler texts. All of these spoiler texts are sent completely anonymously. And if that isn't sadistic enough, you can be a real-life Ramsay Bolton and watch the torture unfold by following @spoiled_io on Twitter.
The dark idea for this app came from the twisted minds of Chicago-based web developers Ross Hettel, Hunter Lane, and Joe Mainwaring. After launching last week, the app has thus far received 120 names, according to DNAinfo. For $1 (£0.70) you can sign up one name (a friend...or an enemy), and they will receive spoiler texts immediately after the show airs live until the end of the season.
The spoiler-fate of your friends is in your hands. Go ahead, be as bad as Joffrey, if you dare.
#spoiled victim response: "All man must die - but you especially now" #gameofthrones— Spoiled.io (@spoiled_io) June 20, 2016
#spoiled victim response: "Bc you just ruined GOT for me this season..." #gameofthrones— Spoiled.io (@spoiled_io) June 20, 2016
