Why This Photo Of A Little Girl Standing On A Toilet Is Going Viral



Feeley's photo and Facebook post went viral, clearly resonating with many other users. At the time of this writing, the photo has been shared more than 31,000 times and has close to 4,000 comments.



"Your poor baby girl having to be taught this as the norm," one user commented. "Gun laws need to be changed."



"Is it sad that our children have to practice lock-down procedures? Yes, yes it is," another wrote. "It's not much different, however, than students practicing 'duck and cover' air raid drills during the '50s-'70s."



Many commenters expressed surprise that such a young child would be taught a procedure like this. "I am not pretending to have all the answers or even a shred of them," Feeley wrote, "but unless you want your children standing on top of a toilet, we need to do something,"