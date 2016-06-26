In many ways, Pride this year has been met with mixed opinions from the LGBT community. In the wake of Orlando, people have felt a strong need to take to the streets and make their strength and defiance visible. And yet others have felt conflicted about the new direction Pride seems to be taking; corporate sponsors have a tighter hold on proceedings than years previous, and anti-war advocates have objected to military presence at the event in the form of the Red Arrows flying over, and BAE – an arms manufacturer – marching in the parade.



Still, if you'd turned on Grindr in Soho Square yesterday, you might have found your phone ready to combust; the streets were packed with thousands of revellers celebrating LGBT love. Despite heavy rain, despite falling on the same weekend as Glastonbury, despite disappointment over news that Britain will leave the EU, Saturday afternoon's turnout was immense. As Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, Ab Fab's Eddie and Patsy, led the parade, umbrellas could be seen all the way down Old Compton Street with a throng of drag queens, tourists and shirtless men dancing underneath.

