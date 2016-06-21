Glastonbury goers, brace yourselves for these images of a truly sodden Worthy Farm. If you were thinking about leaving your wellies in the garage, think again – and maybe pack waders? Seasoned festival goers will testify that come rain or shine, Glastonbury is still the most magical place to be on any given weekend in June, but even the hardiest of outdoorsy folk amongst us, might want to seriously re-think wardrobe options.
It's ok guys, it's not that muddy #Glastonbury #Glasto2016 pic.twitter.com/YotOm3QsGC— Jacket & Jills (@jacketandjills) June 19, 2016
Working away from home at #Glasto2016 setting intentions to not let the weather spoil the fun. #GlastonburyFestival pic.twitter.com/YwAYrLUpZD— INTENT Jewellery ® (@Intentjewellery) June 20, 2016
New snaps of Worthy Farm are doing the rounds online and in typical pre-Glasto scaremongering fashion, they've got us refreshing our BBC weather page through gritted teeth. Fear not, there's still everything to play for kids. The Met Office are predicting the following for Thursday through Saturday: "A good deal of fine and warm weather on Thursday, but risk of heavy thundery showers in the east. Sunshine and scattered heavy, perhaps thundery showers on Friday and Saturday."
Ok, sure, not all blue skies and sunshine, but we're holding out for a Glastonbury miracle – and, in the meantime, googling waterproof pants while attempting to channel those pictures of a wet Kate Moss emerging from the Thames for the new Ab Fab film.
See you on the fields!
It's already looking pretty muddy at #Glastonbury so wellies would be a very good idea! https://t.co/7j1Xm9ij0A Lan pic.twitter.com/ttH2ezCsXI— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) June 20, 2016
The view this morning. We are in and taking our deliveries. Bring on the sun #Glasto2016 #torrfc #supportlocal pic.twitter.com/aYsxJYdNIC— TorRFC Glasto Fajita (@fajitastall) June 20, 2016
At least we got the sun this afternoon! A bit more like this and we'll be right as rain..... #daytwo #Glasto2016 pic.twitter.com/i5KC9tRW20— Andy Bennett (@AndyBennett01) June 20, 2016
