First came the Pink Moon. Then came the Flower Moon. Now, around 8 p.m. tonight, you'll see another gorgeous, rare appearance: the "Strawberry Moon," which will rise in the sky on the same day as the summer solstice.
June's full moon, dubbed "strawberry" because of the start of strawberry harvesting season, isn't predicted to sync up with the solstice again until 2062, so you don't want to miss a second of its beauty.
Beginning at 8 p.m., just after the start of summer at 6:34 p.m., Slooh.com will broadcast a livestream of the moon in all its strawberry — er, honey-coloured — glory. Even though the moon was full early this morning, around 7 a.m., it won't be completely lit up against the night sky until evening.
Even if you can't catch it outdoors, be sure to watch it online with a summery cocktail in hand. If anything, count it as a reason to say cheers on a Monday.
June's full moon, dubbed "strawberry" because of the start of strawberry harvesting season, isn't predicted to sync up with the solstice again until 2062, so you don't want to miss a second of its beauty.
Beginning at 8 p.m., just after the start of summer at 6:34 p.m., Slooh.com will broadcast a livestream of the moon in all its strawberry — er, honey-coloured — glory. Even though the moon was full early this morning, around 7 a.m., it won't be completely lit up against the night sky until evening.
Even if you can't catch it outdoors, be sure to watch it online with a summery cocktail in hand. If anything, count it as a reason to say cheers on a Monday.
Advertisement