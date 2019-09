First came the Pink Moon . Then came the Flower Moon . Now, around 8 p.m. tonight, you'll see another gorgeous, rare appearance: the "Strawberry Moon," which will rise in the sky on the same day as the summer solstice June's full moon, dubbed "strawberry" because of the start of strawberry harvesting season , isn't predicted to sync up with the solstice again until 2062, so you don't want to miss a second of its beauty.Beginning at 8 p.m., just after the start of summer at 6:34 p.m. Slooh.com will broadcast a livestream of the moon in all its strawberry — er, honey-coloured — glory. Even though the moon was full early this morning, around 7 a.m., it won't be completely lit up against the night sky until evening.Even if you can't catch it outdoors, be sure to watch it online with a summery cocktail in hand. If anything, count it as a reason to say cheers on a Monday.