Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin died early on Sunday morning in a car accident. He was 27. According to the Los Angeles Times, friends visited his house in Studio City at 1 a.m. when they went to check up on him. They discovered his body pinned between his car and a mailbox. The Los Angeles Police Department told the paper that his car had rolled down the steep driveway and hit him. Per the coroner's office, there were "no obvious suspicious circumstances involved."
Yelchin was born in the Soviet Union and emigrated to the U.S. with his parents when he was just 6 months old, Variety reports. He landed his first acting role at 9. He was famous for his role as Pavel Chekov in the J.J. Abrams reboot of the Star Trek franchise and its sequels, Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond (out on the 22nd of July). His other movies included Charlie Bartlett, Alpha Dog, Like Crazy, and Green Room.
Remembrances from co-stars and friends quickly flooded social media when news broke of his death.
I loved Anton Yelchin so much. He was a true artist - curious, beautiful, courageous. He was a great pal and a great son. I'm in ruins.— John Cho (@JohnTheCho) June 19, 2016
Anton was ("was" fucking hell) a brilliant, shining human with a lovely soul. Rest in peace, bud.— Jay Baruchel (@BaruchelNDG) June 19, 2016
