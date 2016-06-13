Singer and former Voice contestant Christina Grimmie was shot and killed following a concert in Orlando, FL, Friday night. Now, Maroon 5's Adam Levine, her coach on the reality show, is offering to pay for her funeral, according to Entertainment Weekly. He also told Grimmie's mother over the phone that he would pay to fly her out for the event.
Grimmie's brother Marcus announced the offer over Facebook. "I was blown away," he wrote. "Literally I have no words."
There's also a GoFundMe campaign dedicated to Grimmie's family. Her manager Brian Teefey, who is also Selena Gomez's stepfather, created it to "assist [Grimmie's] family in their time of need."
"I learned this business through the eyes of a father and Christina was like a second daughter to me," he wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Grimms I love you, and miss you beyond comprehension."
