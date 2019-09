Singer and former Voice contestant Christina Grimmie was shot and killed following a concert in Orlando, FL, Friday night. Now, Maroon 5's Adam Levine, her coach on the reality show, is offering to pay for her funeral, according to Entertainment Weekly . He also told Grimmie's mother over the phone that he would pay to fly her out for the event.Grimmie's brother Marcus announced the offer over Facebook. "I was blown away," he wrote. "Literally I have no words."