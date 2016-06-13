Gordon Ramsay Shares Miscarriage News

Gordon Ramsay's wife, Tana, has miscarried, the celebrity chef revealed today. Tana Ramsay was five months into her pregnancy. This would have been the couple's fifth child, and second son.



Ramsay shared the news on his Facebook page this morning.



"Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks," he wrote. "We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months. We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes. I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done."



