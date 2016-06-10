Jourdan Dunn Talks Overcoming Life's Biggest Obstacles

"It's all about empowering women to go out and achieve their goals, big or small," Dunn said of her affinity for the #ActuallySheCan movement. "And I'm all for that; I'm all for a movement that inspires women to get out there and do what they want to do. I feel like we always have an excuse to not do things."



Often, that's easier said than done. Below, Dunn proves that it is possible to "turn the negative into positive and embrace change, take that leap, and make things happen."



Tell me about the most difficult life obstacles you've had to overcome.

"The first one would probably be — it may sound so simple — just being happy and loving yourself; that took a while. Growing up, I was very self-conscious of the way I looked and really didn't like what I saw in the mirror. But it's all about reprogramming the negative thoughts you have about yourself and looking at the positives.



"The second would probably be when I found out I was pregnant with my son, and hearing people being negative about that — that discourages you. [Since having him,] I learned to have patience; you have to have patience when you're dealing with kids, and that helps with my job. There's so much madness going on on set, and now I'm patient with all of that. All the small stuff that we normally stress and worry about doesn't even compare to the bigger picture. And for me, the bigger picture is my son. All the little things I used to stress about when I was younger within my career — like 'Oh I didn't get that show,' or, 'This casting director doesn't like me,' or, 'Why didn't I get this or that?' — I realised now are really nothing."

