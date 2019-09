Harry Styles' Home Vandalised, Fans Call For Respect

One Direction may have split up for good earlier this year months after losing fifth member Zayn. You may have heard of him, he’s since gone solo.However, Styles has been in the news lately as he cut off his man bun and had his vacation pics leaked Those who speculated that One Direction might fade away have clearly underestimated the rabidity of their fanbase- like people showing up at his grandmother's funeral asking for selfies. No wonder he incites such passion as to lead to vandalism.