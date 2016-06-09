Harry Styles' Home Vandalised, Fans Call For Respect

One Direction still pulls a lot of water in this town. This town being London, that is.
And it became apparent after Harry Styles’ home was vandalised with the most offensive word one can use to refer to a woman.
The Twitter response was swift as it was complete. Fans tweeted using the hashtag #CanYallRespectHarry to show solidarity.
when you see someone vandalized Harry's house #CanYallRespectHarry pic.twitter.com/oesAXk2jYM— houssein (@CheekyHoussein) June 8, 2016
Why would someone do this to Harry? He's the sweetest and kindest person ever. #CanYallRespectHarry pic.twitter.com/CI3mmW5T93— ❤Razza styles❤ (@rona_1999_94) June 8, 2016
how can anyone possibly hate him?— roshan. (@da_sarcast) June 8, 2016
whoever you are you will pay..very soon.#CanYallRespectHarry pic.twitter.com/7UPVf5AS23
One Direction may have split up for good earlier this year months after losing fifth member Zayn. You may have heard of him, he’s since gone solo.
However, Styles has been in the news lately as he cut off his man bun and had his vacation pics leaked.
Those who speculated that One Direction might fade away have clearly underestimated the rabidity of their fanbase- like people showing up at his grandmother's funeral asking for selfies. No wonder he incites such passion as to lead to vandalism.
