President Barack Obama is endorsing a candidate for president, but it's probably not who you imagined it would be.
According to Variety, Obama joked on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show that he and the Democrats are very happy with the GOP's presumptive nominee.
But Obama, making his first appearance on The Tonight Show, then got serious about Donald Trump's candidacy, explaining you “want the Republican nominee to be somebody who could do the job if they win. And you want folks who understand the issues. And where you can sit across the table from them and you have a principled argument. And ultimately can still move the country forward.”
Obama said he's "worried" about the Republican party, saying "I am actually not enjoying, and I haven’t been enjoying over the last seven years, watching some of the things that have happened in the Republican Party."
The president said he doesn't enjoy seeing this happen because "there’s some good people in the Republican Party. There are wonderful Republicans out in the country who want what’s best for the country and may disagree with me on some things but are good, decent people."
Obama said the current nominee "is not actually good for the country as a whole. It’s not something Democrats should wish for.”
Obama reportedly talked about the Democratic candidates also, calling presumptive nominee Hillary Clinton “whip smart,” “tough,” and someone who “deeply cares about working people and putting kids through school and making sure we’re growing our economy.”
He also complimented Bernie Sanders saying he has “enormous energy” and “new ideas” who “made Hillary a better candidate.”
