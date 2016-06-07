The Secret Issues With Being An Instagram Star

Making It Work



Making a living off of Instagram is a constant struggle — to stay just competitive enough, and not charge so much that a brand chooses someone else. (And there is always someone else a brand could go with.) Only the people who can cut through that clutter and charge brands the right amount will survive.



Ushiro still never knows if she's charging enough or getting what she deserves. For now, she is trying to build a brand and create transparency among influencers so that she and others get fair sponsorship deals.



She also doesn't know if she'll be doing this for the rest of her life. That will depend on whether she's able to make enough to offset her expenses — and if she's willing to pay the price of living a social media-driven life. Ushiro sometimes laments the way things used to be, in her pre-influencer days.



"I think it was a lot easier to build real friendships before becoming an influencer, because…everything feels like business now," she says. When your social life pays the bills, business takes on a new meaning.



