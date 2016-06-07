Until the stipulations are implemented, Dr. Miami says he’ll continue to cater to his clientele's desires, whether or not the ASPS approves. “I'm past the point of thinking about how it looks to the establishment. I'm more interested in taking care of my patients and how my patients feel about it,” he says. “If my patients didn't love it, I wouldn't do it. If my patients weren't responding positively to it, I would stop immediately. But they don't — they love it. They're cheering me and other surgeons on. They want to see more, not less. They're the people I answer to first and last.”



They — along with the viewers — are the ones writing this new chapter of social media. More plastic surgeons are gravitating toward Snapchat to document their work, and there don’t seem to be signs of inside-the-operating-room fatigue. “At this point, it's only growing — it's on the up and up,” reflects Dr. Miami. “Clearly, there's an audience. In this country, if the market demands something, if there's an appetite for it, it'll find a way to manifest.” And those holding the scalpels — and the phones — will continue to give the people what they want, as long as they still want it.

