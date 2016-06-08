As if Kendall and Kylie mania hadn't reached peak levels already, (we're talking best-selling Lip Kits, countless campaigns and general world domination) the most influential sister duo on social media are adding another tier to their ever-expanding empire.
Following on from two successful clothing collections with Topshop, which debuted last June, the pair have now designed an exclusive 37-piece swimwear collection with the highstreet megastore, just in time for summer, and each item is under £50. If you're one of their millions of followers on Snapchat you may have seen a teaser back in April when King Kylie previewed a yellow neon bikini emblazoned with their names on the band. (Just in case you didn't know who they were.)
Launching tomorrow, 9th June, the new line is inspired by the Jenner sisters' LA lifestyle, with a range of bikinis, swimsuits and cover-ups. "We drew inspiration from our California roots," Kendall explains. "Every look captures the beach summer vibe of LA." Hey, if there's one thing these girls are pros at, it's poolside selfies, spending their fair share of time in bikinis and not much else.
Though we might not have Kendall's lithe legs or Kylie's erm... impressive backside, the collection does cater for different swimwear needs, featuring sporty silhouettes in bright neoprene with logo waistbands, foiled metallics, leopard and palm prints and sexy cut-out details on one pieces. It may not be the cosie you throw on for your pre-work laps at the local pool, but these are exactly what your holiday wardrobe is lacking if you're heading for good times on the beach in the coming months.
"Whether you're swimming, sunbathing or surfing – we designed each piece with having fun in mind," says Kylie.
Ahead of the launch tomorrow, watch a behind-the-scenes interview with Kendall and Kylie Jenner below.
