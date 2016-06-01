Great news! Stevie Wonder is a huge fan of Lemonade. The music icon called Beyoncé’s album "a great art piece" in an interview with Billboard at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival. Wonder has been a follower of Bey since the days of Destiny's Child, but he considers her latest work the greatest of her career. “I’ve listened to the music mature and so now we have Lemonade, which is, to me, a great work," he explained.
But Mr. Wonder has one little gripe with the audio-visual masterpiece: He would like it to be more accessible to the blind. “If I were to say anything to her I’d say, ‘Look, why don’t you get the words written in braille, so that every single person can read the lyrics of the music,’" he explained. “It’d be great."
Not a bad idea! Will Queen B oblige the legend? Who knows? But at the very least, something tells me Wonder will be receiving a very special gift from Beyoncé in the near future.
