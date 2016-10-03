What's Really Happening With VR Porn

Darling also doesn’t want to put forth one single vision of sexy, which is another reason she finds live cams so appealing. Pre-recorded content requires producers to invest a lot of money up front in the hopes that they’ll make it back through sales — one of the many reasons why pornographers often play it safe and cater to broad, mainstream, and usually heterosexual male tastes. (Although the medium’s still very new, Darling has noticed that squirting is pretty popular with VR fans: “It's like it's coming right at you. It's really cool,” she says.)



Live cam shows, on the other hand, are created on the fly and offer a lot more freedom when it comes to exploring different fetishes — and showcasing different types of performers. “I like that with the live cams, we can cater to whatever the fuck you’re into,” she says. Her big dream is to expand the platform to include men and trans performers. Darling envisions a world where the software she’s helped create is used for VR cam shows starring performers of all races, orientations, gender identities, and body types.



But the realisation of that dream relies on VR headsets becoming mainstream tech — and that’s still a ways off. “The biggest hurdle is getting the hardware into the hands of consumers,” Darling says. While Google Cardboard is easily accessible, it offers a subpar experience of VR, especially when paired with poorly produced, amateur VR content. Darling fears that consumers who view subpar content on a cheap headset might get the wrong idea about the medium, giving up on it entirely without ever experiencing its true potential.



With any luck, that won’t happen. Earlier this year, Samsung offered free Gear VR headsets to anyone who purchased a Galaxy S7, putting quality VR experience in the hands of an even greater number of people. Darling thinks the promotion will help drive a whole lot more VR development — and hopefully bring us even closer to a future where XXX VR is a standard part of the porn landscape.

