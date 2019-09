How Game Of Thrones Changed Iceland's Tourism Industry

If Iceland was once a well-kept secret – one reserved for dedicated travellers in search of lunar landscapes, natural hot springs and a plate of puffin or whale – all of that has changed. The Guardian report that the country, which only has a population of around 335,000 people, will receive 1.6 million visitors this year.As such, the Icelandic government will this week weigh up the introduction of tighter rules around Airbnb rentals – potentially restricting landlords from renting out rooms for too long. It's a move that reflects similar measures taken in Berlin , for example, where it is now illegal for locals to rent out their whole apartment on Airbnb.The surge in visitors to Iceland is likely down to increasingly low-fare flights, stopover deals and the popularisation of Game of Thrones, which is set in the country. In fact, guests can now take an official Game of Thrones tour , to "explore the Seven Kingdoms".The problem with the increase of visitors is that Iceland's current infrastructure is unable to cope, and more guests calls for the building of more hotels and car parks at tourist attractions like lagoons and geothermal springs.