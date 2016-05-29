How do you know if Beyoncé loves you? She tells you on stage in front of thousands. Just ask Jennifer Hudson.
Last night, Beyoncé's Formation World Tour finished a two-night stop in Chicago. And among the long list of attendees was her former Dreamgirls co-star, Jennifer Hudson.
Beyoncé spotted J-Hud in the crowd during "Survivor" and her reaction was priceless. Beyoncé immediately smiled, waved, and mouthed, "I love you," while dancing around the stage.
Hudson posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "@Beyoncé had to keep singing but she made a point to send me some love ! I love u back !!"
Hudson wasn't the only celebrity in attendance and posting videos. Laverne Cox celebrated her birthday at the concert. Both she and J-Hud were dressed in Beyoncé-inspired outfits — denim cut-offs and a leotard for Hudson and just a leotard for Cox.
Cox posted a video from the VIP section with J-Hud, where the two were ready to get in formation. Then, the duo posed for photos in their Beyoncé cosplay.
Cox posted about 12 videos from the Formation World Tour to Instagram, including one where she was straight up crying while Beyoncé sang. It included the caption, "Just life and the spirit entering me. #Formation"
This all serves as further proof that celebrities are just like us: They dress like their idols and cry at concerts. But only celebs get onstage I love yous from Beyoncé.
