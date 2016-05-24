Masters students in Women, Peace and Security at the London School of Economics will soon be able to have Angelina Jolie as a professor.
The actress is teaching a class next year along with former British Foreign Secretary William Hague. And it will focus on war crimes against women.
“It is vital that we broaden the discussion on how to advance women’s rights and end impunity for crimes that disproportionately affect women, such as sexual violence in conflict," Jolie said in a statement released to The Huffington Post. "I am looking forward to teaching and to learning from the students as well as to sharing my own experiences of working alongside governments and the United Nations."
She's referring to her position as special envoy for the United Nations's refugee agency. But she also learned about this issue as director of In the Land of Blood and Honey, a documentary about the 1992-95 Bosnian war, during which Women Under Siege estimates 20,000 to 60,000 women were raped.
According to the U.N., hundreds of thousands of women have been raped in wars throughout the world over the past several decades. It's a crucial problem to address, and hopefully, a high-profile celebrity spokesperson will make more people rally behind the search for a solution.
