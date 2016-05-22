Most music lovers are in formation with Lemonade, Beyoncé's latest visual album. Apparently, older folks are also quenching their thirst with the tasty album, or so it seems from a viral YouTube video.
Fine Brothers Entertainment is a YouTube channel that often includes videos of the elderly, as well as children, reacting to everything from Prince's music to the Harlem shake. For its latest instalment, Fine Brothers let a group of elders listen and react to various cuts from Lemonade.
It is absolutely hilarious. As soon as the first song, "Pray You Catch Me," began playing, some of the seniors weren't feeling it. It's "creepy" said one, while another clearly grooved with the ode to looking for signs of cheating.
After journeying through "Hold Up" and "Don't Hurt Yourself", most of them converted to the Beyhive as soon as "Sorry" dropped. Amused by her "aggressiveness," "Becky with the good hair" made many chuckle. A few screamed, "Middle fingers up!" which will surely embarrass their grandchildren. Others called Beyoncé by her nickname, Queen Bey, and promised to listen to the album again.
"Daddy Lessons" and "Love Drought" are also elder fan favorites. One woman screamed, "New Orleans!" as soon as "Daddy Lessons" came on and another pretended to play the trumpet. It seems that Beyoncé's got a whole lot of new fans in this demographic.
See, even our grandparents are rocking with Queen Bey. That's the true mark of a legend.
