Adrien Brody Defends Woody Allen & Roman Polanski

"I choose not to indulge this kind of fodder," Brody said. Fodder? "Fodder" would be an appropriate way to refer to unimportant, attention-seeking, tabloid-baiting bullshit. Sex crimes are not "fodder." Drugging and raping a 13-year-old is not fodder. Sexually molesting your 7-year-old daughter is not fodder. Facing multiple accusations of such criminal offences over many years is not fodder — nor are court testimonials or pleas both guilty and innocent. And talking about these alleged assaults is not "indulging" anything. Rather, by brushing off such serious allegations, Brody is minimising all sex crime victims — their experiences, their truths, and their trauma. That is a bold, troubling statement to make. And calling Brody out on it, by the way, is certainly not fodder.