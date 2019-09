New Thinx Ads Feature A Trans Model Wearing Period Underwear

You mayknow Thinx for its innovative period panties , but the company just got even more awesome. Today,Thinx launched a new series of ads starring transgender model Sawyer DeVuyst — making it the first menstruation ad campaign to feature a trans man.The ads, which appear on the Thinx website, as well as in New York City's Union Square subway station, feature DeVuyst and other models in images flipped upside down and sideways to represent the company's shifting the perspective on periods, CEO Miki Agrawal told Bustle "We thought it was high time that people see a menstruating trans man 10 feet tall in the subway," Agrawal said. "Just as with any of our other campaigns, it's going to be a little jarring to have it plastered all over somewhere as bustling as Union Square, but that's what it takes to break taboos. It's a very real and inclusive portrayal of periods as we experience them."The online ad campaign also features a conversation with DeVuyst, in which he says that he came out when he was an adult — at 23 years old.