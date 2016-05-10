A 70-Year-Old Indian Woman Just Gave Birth With Help From IVF

Daljinder Kaur, 70, and her husband, Mohinder Singh Gill, 79, aren't your usual candidates for IVF. And they faced some serious skepticism in making their dream of having a child come true. But, AFP reports, the couple had some remarkable success: Kaur gave birth to a healthy baby boy last month.
Although the doctors at the National Fertility And Test Tube Baby Centre in Haryana, India weren't totally on board at first, tests showed that Kaur was capable of carrying the baby to term. The couple, who have been married for 46 years, say they were never fazed by their ages.
"When we saw the (IVF) advert, we thought we should also give it a try as I badly wanted to have a baby of my own," Kaur told AFP. "God heard our prayers. My life feels complete now."
