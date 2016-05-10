Kendall Stars in Calvin Klein's Racy New Campaign

Calvin Klein is synonymous with sexy and suggestive ads – we need not remind you of the iconic images of Mark Wahlberg in his tightie whities or a topless Kate Moss. But for SS16 the brand has surpassed itself with the latest campaign imagery, shot by the world's hottest fashion photographer right now, Harley Weir.



In the new NSFW images, we see Kendall Jenner squeezing a juicy grapefruit and seductively stroking a rosebud with her lips, an up-the-skirt shot of actress Klara Kristin, a hand-to-crotch shot of Abbey Lee Kershaw, and a scantily-clad Saskia de Brauw cuddling a lamb. As you do.



Characteristic of the brand's campaigns, the clothing is secondary to the provocative poses and youthful energy seen in the shots, with Calvin Klein explaining that the images "capture the current youth culture zeitgeist." The accompanying slogans read "I pulse in #mycalvins", "I belfie in #mycalvins" and "I flash in #mycalvins".



However, since the images were released, the campaign has stirred up a storm on social media, with some deeming it gratuitous, excessive and even offensive.