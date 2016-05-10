Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are having a baby girl.
Amada Lee Gosling, the couple’s second daughter, was born at 8:03 a.m. on Friday, April 29 in Santa Monica, California, Entertainment Weekly reports. Amada is 20 months younger than her sister, Esmeralda Amada.
Gosling and Mendes met onset of The Place Beyond the Pines and began dating in 2011, a movie in which they also played parents. They’ve been secretive about their pregnancies in the past, choosing to disappear from the public eye rather than conduct a public Instagram campaign.
While he’s never actually said the words “hey girl,” one could presumably do worse than Gosling for a father. We hope that he doesn’t make her cry as he did Alicia Vikander, but we can only guess at how brutal his silent treatment will be. The man barely spoke for all of Drive, if he wanted to use silence as a weapon, he would be deploying the equivalent of a nuclear bomb.
He’s spoken about his love for his family before.
"I grew up with strong women and the amount of them grows exponentially as time goes on, in my world," he told Hello Magazine. "It's not a conscious thing. I didn't make those [memes], you know? It's not by design. But I do have a little girl now and it's important to me."
