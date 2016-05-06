Update: Justin Timberlake Releases New Single

Update: It's here! Justin Timberlake has released the first listen for "Can't Stop the Feeling" with a VEVO video featuring his co-stars from the upcoming animated film Trolls. Hey, Anna Kendrick!
Watch the video now.
This story was originally published on May 5, 2016.
Justin Timberlake will soon release his first new album since 2013's The 20/20 Experience. But tonight, he'll debut the album's first single. It's called “Can’t Stop The Feeling” and will be released at midnight.
The singer has been teasing his fans all day with previews of the song on social media. In the first video clip, Timberlake is in studio with his team playing the beginning of his new song.
As if that didn’t keep us on our toes, just an hour ago, Timberlake posted another video. This one features Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, Icona Pop, James Corden, Ron Funches, and Kunal Nayyar.
Pretty quality crew for a single launch. Timberlake has also recently shared photos of himself working with big names in music, such as country group Little Big Town, Timbaland, and Pharrell.
Even though we’ve only heard just a couple of seconds of the song, “Can’t Stop The Feeling” sounds like it’s a strong contender for our summer jam.
