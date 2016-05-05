Will There Be A Destiny's Child Reunion?

The wild success of Beyoncé's Lemonade has us wondering (certainly not for the first time), Will Destiny's Child ever reunite?
The group's makeup memorably fluctuated, but when we last left them, the trifecta consisted of Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé Knowles, and Michelle Williams. The last time we saw the women perform together was during the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show, and it was brief.
Now it seems we have our answer.
During an appearance on the Steve Harvey show, Rowland fielded an onslaught of questions while walking around the set, and the subject of Destiny's Child came up. She answered cordially.
But you're not going to like what she said. It's not a straight-up "Hell no!" But it doesn't seem like a reunion will happen any time in the near future.
"I don't know about a Destiny's Child reunion just yet," she said. "Everyone is doing different things!" She went on to list the projects she's working on, reinforcing that she is very busy.
Cue the crying-face emojis.
At least Rowland didn't seem annoyed by the question, though, as when she was asked about Lemonade last week for what was probably the millionth time.
Regardless, we'll still be listening to "Survivor" on repeat for the remainder of the day.
