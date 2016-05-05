I noticed immediately that even though the lipstick caught people's eyes, the minute I glanced in their direction, they looked away. No one talked to me, stared at me, or, most importantly, harassed me. Yes, my friends asked me if everything was okay, commenting on this departure from my norm — but I loved it.



With the black lipstick on, I started comporting myself differently. I felt I could shut someone down with little more than a look. One of my friends told me that I look more annoyed when I wear it, which is fair — though I feel like I get over things much faster behind the "bitch lips." This attitude, this front I could put up, was a huge difference from the way I was feeling before, as if I was constantly apologising for living.